NOPD: Suspects sought in package thefts, bicycle theft, burglary

Package theft on Camp Street

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to locate and identify a suspect seen on video surveillance in a package theft incident on Nov. 6.

At about 2:14 p.m., the above pictured subject entered the victim’s yard in the 3700 block of Camp Street and removing a package from the victim’s front porch. He is then seen opening the package, removing the contents and placing the contents in his bag. The suspect then was seen throwing the package box away.

The subject was later observed in the yard of a neighboring residence in the same block, where he attempted to steal a package before fleeing on his bicycle east on Camp Street.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build, wearing a white T-shirt, blue bicycle helmet, black pants, black backpack and black tennis shoes with white soles. He was seen riding a white bicycle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).

Bicycle theft on South Claiborne

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a bicycle theft that occurred in the Sixth District.

On Nov. 5 around 3:50 p.m., the victim reportedly parked his bicycle in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue and asked the pictured subject to watch the bicycle. Upon returning minutes later, the victim discovered his bicycle was gone.

Officers reviewed surveillance video from this incident and observed the pictured subject take the victim’s bicycle away from the location.

The subject is a tall black male with a thin build and was last seen wearing a red jacket, red T-shirt, acid wash jeans, red shoes and a red Chicago Cubs hat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to notify Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

Attempted theft on Baronne Street

New Orleans Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted theft in the 2900 block of Baronne Street.

On Nov. 3 at 6:47 p.m., the pictured suspect entered the victim’s yard and removed a package. As the subject attempted to flee the scene, the victim confronted the subject and retrieved his package. The subject then fled east on Baronne Street.

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black backpack, a yellow fanny pack, a gray hoodie, a yellow vest, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives identify and locate the pictured subject is asked to call 504-658-6060.

Burglary on O.C. Haley

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify the pictured suspect in the investigation of a simple burglary that occurred on Oct. 11 in the 2000 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.