NOPD investigating Philip Street shooting

via New Orleans Police Department

NOPD is investigating a homicide that took place in the 2800 block of Philip Street.

Around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 13), Sixth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting. There, they found an unresponsive 43-year-old male inside of a residence.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Homicide Detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.