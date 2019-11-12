NOLA.com: Pascal’s Manale sold to Ray Brandt

The century-old Pascal’s Manale Restaurant is ending four generations of family ownership with a sale Tuesday to car dealer Ray Brandt and his wife Jessica Brandt, Ian McNulty reported on NOLA.com.

The restaurant where barbecue shrimp was created will be managed by the Brandts’ nephew Carmen Provenzano, who spent 12 years working at Pascal’s Manale. “They assured us they want to continue the restaurant in the same family tradition as we’ve maintained it,” longtime proprietor Sandy DeFelice told McNulty.