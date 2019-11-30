Mid-day shooting reported in Central City

A 45-year-old man showed up at the University Medical Center on Friday with a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department reported. He was admitted into emergency surgery.

Police were notified of the shooting at about 11:40 a.m. and confirmed the incident at about 12:50 p.m. They determined it occurred at First and South Robertson streets in Central City. The victim stated he was shot by someone named Melvin.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.