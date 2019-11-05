Man opens his door to gunfire in Leonidas

A Leonidas resident encountered gunfire when he answered a knock on his door Monday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 59-year-old man, was awakened just before 8:30 p.m. by the knocking. He answered the door and was shot several times. The emergency medical service brought him to the emergency room for treatment.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.