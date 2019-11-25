Man injured in Hollygrove shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on a Hollygrove street Sunday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Officers arrived at the Lenonidas and Belfast streets on Sunday in response to a report of gunfire that came in about 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, they learned the victim, a 24-year-old man, had been transported to a hospital by the emergency medical service. He was treated for two gunshot wounds he suffered in the shooting.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.