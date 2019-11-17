Landry, Freeman win open seats representing Uptown New Orleans in state legislature

Political newcomers Mandie Landry and Aimee Adatto Freeman will join newly re-elected Gov. John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge next year, after each won competitive runoffs Saturday to represent Uptown New Orleans in the state House of Representatives.

Landry, an attorney who has represented pro-choice advocacy groups, won 53 percent of the vote in District 91 in the runoff against fellow attorney Robert McKnight, an attorney with the Orleans Public Defenders. District 91 — held by term-limited State Rep. Walt Leger — represents a ribbon of Uptown that stretches from Hollygrove and Gert Town down through parts of Central City and Milan to the Irish Channel and Lower Garden District.

Freeman, an adjunct professor at Tulane University’s business school, won 57 percent of the vote in District 98 over Kea Sherman, a small-business attorney. District 98 — held by state Rep. Neil Abramson, who is also term-limited — is nestled in the Riverbend roughly between the Jefferson Parish line and Napoleon Avenue, and including the Carrollton, Broadmoor, Audubon, University and Freret neighborhoods.

Both Landry and Freeman had emerged from crowded primaries in October with slightly less than 33 percent of the vote, and both prevailed despite being targeted by negative advertising in the days prior to the runoff.

Landry and Freeman will be joined in the Orleans Parish legislative delegation by State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (who was re-elected to her District 94 seat over Tammy Savoie), Matthew Willard (who defeated Eugene Green in District 97) and Candace Newell (who prevailed over Adonis Expose in District 99). State Rep. Joe Bouie won the runoff against State Rep. John Bagneris in Senate District 3.