Hammer doesn’t stop armed robbery at AutoZone on Earhart Boulevard

An AutoZone cashier tried unsuccessfully to stop a robbery with a hammer on Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

When a masked man walked into the AutoZone at 8200 Earhart Blvd. as it was closing at 10 p.m. on Thursday, the cashier hit him with a hammer. The masked man regained stability, however, and produced a gun. The cashier then complied with his demand for cash, and the gunman fled toward Jefferson Parish on Earhart.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.