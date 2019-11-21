Double shooting reported on Toledano Street

Two men were shot Wednesday night on Toledano Street near Broad, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One of the shooting victims drove himself home before calling EMS to be taken to a hospital, where he was reported to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim, a 19-year-old male, was driven to the emergency room. The age of the first victim was not available.

The investigation of the double shooting was moved from the NOPD’s Sixth District to the Second District and then back to the Sixth as police tried to determine where it actually took place. The initial email from the NOPD, sent at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, reported a shooting with one male victim in the 3800 block of Toledano. The shooting occurred at 6:56 p.m., the report said, but was not confirmed until 8:14 p.m.

A half hour later, the NOPD updated the press release, stating, “The location of occurrence for this incident has been changed to the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue.”

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, police stated that the shooting really did occur on Toledano and that there were two victims, not one. As officers were investigating the incident, they learned of the 19-year-old arriving at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that this victim was also injured in the Toledano shooting.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.