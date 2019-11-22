Armed robbers struck three times last night in Uptown neighborhoods

Two armed robberies against individuals were thwarted in Uptown neighborhoods last night and a third incident resulted in a store robbery, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The first attempted armed robbery occurred in Central City at 5:18 p.m. A man kicked in the door of a residence in the 2300 block of Harmony Street and pointed a gun at the victim, a 29-year-old male. He demanded money, but fled on foot after the victim told him he didn’t have any.

Police have identified a suspect in the case.

In the second incident, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was at Fig and Pine streets at 8 p.m. when she was approached from behind by a man riding a silver bicycle. He demanded money and, when she told him she had no cash, produced a gun.

The gunman grabbed her by the face and told her to keep on walking. He then fled the location. Police also have a suspect identified in this case.

The third armed robbery occurred just before 9 p.m. at a store in the 1400 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

A gunman entered the store and demanded money from the register. The cashier turned over cash.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.