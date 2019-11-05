Annual Propeller Pop! gala celebrates social entrepreneurs this Wednesday

According to Propeller: A Force For Social Innovation, the nonprofit has accelerated over 215 entrepreneurs since 2011, and their ventures have created more than 485 jobs and generated over $112 million in revenue and financing.

Propeller will host its annual gala and celebrate social entrepreneurs and innovation in New Orleans this Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Propeller Pop! will take place in the Propeller incubator (4035 Washington Ave.) and will feature more than 10 popup restaurants, a tasting room by Roulaison Distilling Co., a silent auction, and more.

The event begins with the Top Pop! Patron Hour from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by the main event from 7 to 9 p.m.

The evening will include performances by The Nayo Jones Experience and the Zulu Connection Stilt Dancers (of Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc.).

Pop-up restaurants include Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken and Waffles; Ms. Gloria’s Kitchen; Cupcake Fairies; Vaucresson Sausage; Mia X – Team Whip Dem Pots; Cocktails by Pop!; Brother2Sister Catering; We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp; Piety & Desire Chocolate; and Whiskey & Sticks. Deniseea Taylor of Cocktails by POP! will provide libations.

Patron tickets are $100 and will include hors d’oeuvres by Byrd House Catering. General Admission tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Alumni of Propeller’s Impact Accelerators program can purchase tickets for $20. Find tickets, donation information and more at Propeller Pop! 2019.