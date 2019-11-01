Affordable housing advocates set to march and rally Saturday

The #PutHousingFirst march and rally is an effort by the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance and Home by Hand to spread awareness about the city’s need for affordable housing. Advocates and neighbors will march through Central City with The Hot 8 Brass Band starting at 10:30 a.m., and a rally will immediately follow.

The march begins at Tapps II (2800 S. Rocheblave St.) and goes to Guste Park at Simon Bolivar Ave. and MLK Blvd, where the rally will be.

GNOHA hosted the first #PutHousingFirst march last year. “This year, we hope to have just as much support and raise awareness that everyone deserves a safe, decent, affordable place to live,” the organization said on their Facebook event page.

GNOHA’s mission is to collaborate and support member efforts to build housing that is affordable for the citizens of the Greater New Orleans area in an ethical and efficient manner.