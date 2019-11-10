10th annual St. Catherine’s Day celebration takes to the Uptown streets with live music

The St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade will march Uptown on Sunday, Nov. 24. The theme for the 10th annual procession is “Hat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

The parade features live gypsy-swing music with Bart Ramsey, Raphael Bas and members of Zazou City.

Participation in the parade is free and open to women and girls of all ages. Participants should wear a hat — one they’ve made, or decorated, or pulled from their closet. Men and boys are welcome to tag along.

“This event is a natural for our creative, costume-loving city,” said Claudia Lynch, parade co-founder. “I love seeing the magnificent variety of hats and costumes the

marchers come up with.”

Revelers meet at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Avenue and Pleasant Street. The hat parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

St. Catherine (of Alexandria) is the patron saint of milliners and single women. In Paris, milliners and seamstresses from the major fashion houses honor her with the annual “Catherinette” parade in Paris, showing off elaborate hats of their own design — traditionally using the colors yellow (faith) and green (wisdom). This festive parade was the inspiration for the New Orleans St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page visit www.hatnola.com.