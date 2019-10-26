Xavier will celebrate famed photographer with ‘Picturing Creole New Orleans’

Xavier University of Louisiana, in partnership with The Louisiana Creole Research Association, will celebrate the opening of “Picturing Creole New Orleans: The Photography of Arthur P. Bedou” on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The exhibition is part of LA Creole’s 15th annual conference, and it will feature collected photographs by the heralded New Orleans native who was personal photographer to Booker T. Washington.

“The purpose of the conference is to showcase Creole life in New Orleans in the early 20th century through the lens of Mr. Bedou,” conference organizers said.

Lectures, a panel discussion, presentations, and workshops inspired by Bedou’s legacy will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Xavier University’s Convocation Center Annex, 7401 Stroelitz St., Building 62 (at Fern St.). The exhibition opening reception runs from 4 to 5 p.m.

The conference will also award the work of the late Harold F. Baquet, Photographer (2019 Recognition Award) and Cedric A. Ellsworth, Photographer (2019 Recognition Award); the Autocrat Social Aid & Pleasure Club (2019 Founders Award).

The conference will end with music, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar at the Autocrat Social Aid and Pleasure Club (1725 St. Bernard Ave) Sunday evening. The celebration marks 15 years of LA Creole. Tickets are available here.

“Picturing Creole New Orleans: The Photographs of Arthur P. Bedou” will be on display at the Xavier University Library Resource Center. Curated by Dr. Beauchamp-Byrd, this is a collaborative project of LA Creole and Xavier University of Louisiana.

The opening reception is restricted to conference participants, though the exhibition will be on display at Xavier thru Feb. 15, 2020. Conference tickets for members, non-members, and students are available at lacreole.org.

“Through presentations by distinguished panels of historians, educators, archivists, and photographers, we hope to bring alive the stories behind the pictures of Mr. Bedou and other photographers of his time and ours who are his legacy,” LA Creole Conference chairperson Pat Schexnayder said.

“We are excited to bring this perspective to the community and hope it will instill greater appreciation of the art of photography and the stories the pictures tell us about our history, our community and our culture.”