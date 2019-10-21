Women sought in theft from Oak Street home

New Orleans police are searching multiple women wanted for theft and access devise fraud in the Carrollton area.

The incident occurred on Oct. 5 in the 7700 block of Oak Street. The victim’s wallet and an engraved gold-and-silver Rolex watch were stolen from his residence by a woman attired in a black tank top and white shorts.

One of the credit cards from the stolen wallet was used by two other women. One was wearing a blue denim jacket and black dress, and the other was wearing blue denim and carrying a red purse.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.