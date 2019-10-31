Wallet and cellphone snatched on St. Charles

A man was robbed on the street early Thursday on St. Charles Avenue in the Milan neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 39-year-old was dropped off at St. Charles and Delachaise Street just before 1 a.m. when he was approached by the robber, who grabbed his cellphone and wallet and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.