Video: Ghost Manor lights up the October night

by Andres Fuentes

At the corner of Magazine and Second Streets, lit-up pumpkins, skulls, and spiderwebs provide a spooky spectacular for your evening stroll and, on Halloween, trick-or-treating. The Ghost Manor annual Halloween display has a bit more flare this year—21 more pumpkins were added to the front lawn, fitted with lights that flare to the sounds of haunting music.

“I think it just really puts you in the spirit of Halloween,” neighbor and spectator Lyndsey Edwards said. “It’s super fun to see all the pumpkins and all the lights.”

The Queen Anne-style Victorian home was purchased in 2011 by its current owners, David Gentry and Jessica Douglas, and they thought their home was the perfect place for their spooky dreams to come true.

Since 2012, the owners have been growing the display with new props, updated technology, and even animatronics.

“I think these guys go all out. They want you to have a good time. They want you to enjoy it,” Edwards said.

Though the lawn is filled with ghouls and goblins, kids can still have fun watching the haunted display come alive. The creators say on their website that all displays are approved by their 4-year-old son.

Visitors from across the city come to see the decorations they won’t see anywhere else.

Catch Ghost Manor from sunset to 10 p.m. until Halloween night.