Two men robbed at gunpoint in separate incidents this weekend

Two armed robberies were reported on Central City streets over the weekend.

The first incident occurred Friday night at about 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was in the 1800 block of Toledano Street, near Baronne Street, when a gunman approached and demanded his property. The gunman took his belongings and fled in a vehicle.

In the second incident, a 35-year-old man was held up as he was getting out of his car on South Derbigny and Thalia streets Sunday at about 3:20 a.m.

The gunman first demanded his keys, then pulled the victim toward him, grabbed his wallet from his pocket and struck him in the head with the gun. The gunman fled on foot, heading downtown on South Derbigny.

Police described the armed robber as a black man about 50 years old, 5-foot-5 with a thin build. He was carrying a chrome revolver.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.