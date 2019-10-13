Tight House races head to runoffs, and other primary election results

House District 91

Mandie Landry

Robert McKnight

Mandie Landry and Robert McKnight will face off Nov. 16 in a race to take over the House seat vacated by term-limited Rep. Walt Leger. Attorney and civic activist Landry has spoken out for labor and women’s issues; McKnight, a public defender, has been vocal on criminal justice reform. District 91 covers a large band of neighborhoods from the Irish Channel through Milan and Broadmoor into Hollygrove. The ran in a highly competitive primary with two other Democrats, “Pepper” Bowen Roussel and Carling Dinkler.

House District 98

Aimee Adatto Freeman

Kea Sherman

In one of the most competitive and crowded races of the primary, Aimee Freeman came out of the primary with a clearest lead over the six other candidates. It was less clear who her runoff opponent would be, with Kea Sherman and Ravi Sangisetty running neck and neck and Carlos Zervigon not far behind. Freeman, a business consultant, will be facing Sherman, an attorney, in the Nov. 16 runoff to replace Rep. Neil Abramson, who is term limited. District 98 is represented by Neil Abramson and covers the corner of the Riverbend, and the surrounding Audubon, Carrollton, university and Freret areas.

House District 93

Royce Duplessis

Rep. Royce Duplessis, who ran unopposed, was first elected to the District 93 seat in 2018, when now Helena Moreno stepped down to join the New Orleans City Council. Duplessis is an attorney who served on the City Planning Commission. The district includes parts of the Lower Garden District, Garden District and Central City.

Senate District 5

Karen Carter Peterson

Incumbent Sen. Karen Carter Peterson easily held on to her seat after facing a challenge from fellow attorney Allen Borne Jr., a fellow Democrat. Two other potential challengers withdrew from the race.

Peterson, the current chair of the Louisiana Democratic Party, has represented the 5th District since 2010. She previously served in the state House of Representatives for District 93.

Senate District 9

J. Cameron Henry Jr.

State Rep. J. Cameron Henry Jr. will take the seat vacated by Sen. Conrad Appel, who is unable to run again due to term limits. He ran against political newcomer and fellow Republican Jon “Frankie” Hyers.