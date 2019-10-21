Theft of skeletons from Broadmoor porch caught on surveillance video

New Orleans police are seeking to locate the subjects sought in an investigation of theft in Broadmoor on Oct. 16.

At around 1 a.m., surveillance cameras captured the pictured unknown subjects stealing two decorative skeletons from a homeowner’s porch in the 4200 block of South Galvez Street. The subjects fled down Galvez Street onto Napoleon Avenue. See video here.

Anyone with additional information about these subjects is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).