S&WB issues boil water advisory for Uptown after water main breaks

Oct 122019
The Sewerage & Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Uptown, from South Carrollton Avenue to the Pontchartrain Expressway and Interstate 10 to the Mississippi River, due to a drop in water pressure. A 48-inch diameter water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi in this area.
Don’t consume tap water
- Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth and mix baby formula.
- Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.
- Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.
- To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water
Be careful bathing
- If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.
- Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.
- If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.
- Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.
Take care cleaning
- Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.
- Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.
- Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.
- Do laundry as usual.
Boil water safely
- Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.
- Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.
- Turn off the stove and let the water cool.
- Store the water in a clean container with a cover.
- Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.
For more information on the incident, visit swbno.org. For more information on what to do, visit ready.nola.gov.Plan for a boil water advisory: http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/