S&WB issues boil water advisory for Uptown after water main breaks

 Posted by at 6:03 pm  public safety
Oct 122019
 

A broken water  main caused a drop in water pressure throughout the area in red, prompting the S&WB to issue a boil water advisory.  (via S&WB)

The Sewerage & Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Uptown, from South Carrollton Avenue to the Pontchartrain Expressway and Interstate 10 to the Mississippi River, due to a drop in water pressure. A 48-inch diameter water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi in this area.

Don’t consume tap water
  • Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth and mix baby formula.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.
  • Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.
  • To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water
Be careful bathing
  • If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.
  • Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.
  • If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.
  • Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.
Take care cleaning
  • Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.
  • Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.
  • Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.
  • Do laundry as usual.
Boil water safely
  • Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.
  • Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.
  • Turn off the stove and let the water cool.
  • Store the water in a clean container with a cover.
  • Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.
For more information on the incident, visit swbno.org. For more information on what to do, visit ready.nola.gov.Plan for a boil water advisory: http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/
 