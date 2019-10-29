Suspect sought in theft of Halloween decorations from Broadmoor yard

The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying a suspect in the investigation of the theft of Halloween decorations.

The above intruder was seen removing Halloween decorations from the victim’s yard in the 3300 block of Napoleon Avenue on Oct. 13 at 7:55 p.m. and again on Oct. 14 at 1:32 a.m.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).