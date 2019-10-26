Scooter theft on Laurel caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is looking for information that can lead to the identity of a suspect involved in a theft incident that occurred on Oct. 23.

At around 3:30 p.m., surveillance cameras recorded the pictured unknown male stealing the victim’s scooter from a parking lot in the 3800 block of Laurel Street. See the video here.

The reported stolen vehicle, pictured at right, is a gray 2019 Chicago Scooter Company moped bearing Louisiana license plate MC667512.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).