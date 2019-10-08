Purse snatched near Ochsner Baptist

A woman using a walker outside Ochsner Baptist Medical Center on Monday morning had her purse snatched, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 50-year-old victim was near Willow Street and Napoleon Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. when a man grabbed the purse off her walker, the police report states.

He is described as a black male in his early- to mid-20s, about 6-foot-1 with a slim build, wearing black pants and a white shirt with blue and red writing on it.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.