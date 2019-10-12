Prince of Wales to hold its 91st second-line

The Prince of Wales Social Aid and Pleasure Club is holding its 91st annual second-line on Sunday afternoon. The theme of the parade is “1619 to 2019, and still we rise,” in recognition of the year the first slave ship arrived in Jamestown, Virginia.

The club will second-line through the Irish Channel, East Riverside, Touro, Milan, Central City and the the Garden District from 1 to 5 p.m.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 if you are affected by illegal parking.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the second-line.

START at 1 p.m. Prince of Wales (3821 Annunciation).

Annunciation to Marengo. Right on Marengo

Marengo to St. Charles. Right on St. Charles to 3626 St. Charles

STOP Pick up Queen Charlene at Hampton Inn.

St. Charles to Louisiana. Left on Louisiana to 2119 Louisiana.

STOP Sandpiper Lounge.

Louisiana to LaSalle. Right on LaSalle

STOP Single Ladies/Ladies of Unity.

LaSalle to Third. Right on Third.

STOP Charlie Wright’s Watering Hole.

Third to St. Charles. Right on St. Charles

St. Charles to Washington. Left on Washington to 1403 Washington.

STOP Commander’s Palace.

Washington To Tchoupitoulas. Right on Tchoupitoulas to 3001 Tchoupitoulas.

STOP NOLA Brewing/McClure’s BBQ.

Continue up Tchoupitoulas to 3801 Tchoupitoulas.

DISBAND Carmouche’s Rock Bottom Lounge