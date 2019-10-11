Pop-up library open in Central City

Central City Library’s temporary pop-up is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the site of our new location at 2020 Jackson Ave.

The pop-up offers WiFi access and iPads, children’s crafts and toys, storytimes on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and library materials available for checkout.

During the closure and before the new Central City Library opens, books on hold that are usually picked up at Central City Library may be sent to any of the other 14 library locations. You may request to have them sent to another branch by logging into your library account online or by calling any library location.

The new location on Jackson Avenue will feature increased days and hours of operation, dedicated areas for children and teens, more public computers, more than 2,500 more materials in the collection, outdoor space for programs and events, and two on-site parking lots

For more information about the move to the Allie Mae Williams Multi Service Center, click here.