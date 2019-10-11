Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run while walking near the Pontchartrain Expressway in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The incident occurred around 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, near the intersection of Simon Bolivar Avenue and Calliope Street.

The circumstances of how the victim was struck are not yet known, police said. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the accident. The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the NOPD Traffic Unit 504-658-6205.