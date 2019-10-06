Drinks are flowing again under new ownership at Parasol’s, NOLA.com reports

Parasol’s Restaurant & Bar, the classic Irish Channel gathering place, is serving drinks again, at least on weekends for now, under new ownership, Ian McNulty reports on NOLA. com.

The building’s new owners, Mark Bruser and Kimberlee Banning, have obtained a liquor license and are opening the Constance Street bar Friday through Sunday as renovations continue. The bar was dry for about four months after a city lawsuit over unpaid taxes left the former owners unable to renew the liquor license.