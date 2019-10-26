Original Big Four to second-line on Sunday

The Original Four Social Aid and Pleasure Club will second-line Sunday from Treme to Central City. The parade will begin in Treme at 1 p.m., with lineup at 12:45 p.m., and end in Central City at 5 p.m.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring the area for illegal parking. Call 504-658-8100 if you are affected by illegal parking.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.

Traffic will be restricted along the route below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the second-line.

START Treme Center, 900 N Villere St.

Villere to Basin St. Right on Basin to Claiborne. Left on Claiborne.

Claiborne to Tulane. Left on Tulane.

Tulane to Loyola. Right on Loyola.

Loyola to Howard. Left on Howard Ave.

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

STOP Under the Bridge, Dumaine Gang.

Left on Jackson to Brainard St.

Right on St. Philip St.

Left on Baronne St.

Baronne to Washington St. Right on Washington St.

Washington St. to Dryades St. Right on Dryades St.

STOP Sportsman’s Corner

Dryades to Philip. Left on Philip.

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

OC Haley to Jackson. Left on Jackson.

STOP Jackson and S. Liberty St.

Left on S. Liberty.

Right on Simon Bolivar,

Simon Bolivar to LaSalle.

DISBAND Washington and LaSalle