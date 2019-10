The NOPD is seeking to locate a suspect seen on video surveillance in the investigation of a residential burglary on Oct. 23.

Surveillance video, available for viewing at this link, shows an intruder attempting to break into a residence in the 1800 block of Jackson Avenue.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP (7867).