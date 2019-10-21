Man stabbed to death in Milan neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in the Milan neighborhood.

A call reporting the incident was received at 5:44 p.m. When responding officers arrived in the 2100 block of Louisiana Avenue, they discovered an adult male suffering from stab wounds. The victim died at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.