Man shot to death while driving in Central City

A man was shot to death in Central City early Tuesday just a few blocks away from a fatal stabbing that occurred about 12 hours earlier, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police responding to a report of a two-vehicle traffic fatality at 4:38 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, learned on route that two men armed with handguns were fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

When they arrived in the 2900 block of South Saratoga Street, they found a man in a black Nissan Rogue that had crashed into a parked Hyundai Sante Fe. He was suffering from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.