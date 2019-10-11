Man shot in knee while sitting on front porch in Leonidas nieghborhood

A man was shot while sitting on his porch Wednesday evening in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, heard a loud popping sound Wednesday, Oct. 9, at about 7:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of Jeanette Street. He then looked down and saw he was shot in the left knee.

The victim drove to meet someone, who took him to a hospital emergency room.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.