Man robbed at gunpoint in Central City

A man was robbed at gunpoint on a Central City street early Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was walking with an acquaintance in the 2900 block of St. Andrew Street at about 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, when he was approached by two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded he turn over his property.

The victim complied, and all three assailants took his credit cards and $60 in cash, the police report said, before fleeing the area.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.