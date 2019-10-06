Man hit over the head in phone snatching

A man walking in Central City on Friday was jumped by four men who stole his phone, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was near Magnolia Street and Felicity Street when a man hit him on the head with a bag, knocking him down. Three other men then went through his pockets and stole his iPhone 7.

The victim described one of the attackers as a tall, bearded dark-skinned black man of medium build wearing a red shirt and a black backpack. No description was given for the other attackers.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.