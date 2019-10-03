Live art fundraiser will pair professional painters with art students

Art students from Young Audiences Charter School will paint collaborative pieces live with Brandan “BMIKE” Odums and other professional New Orleans artists this Saturday, Oct. 5, at Urban South Brewery. YALA Art Live, a fundraiser for Young Audiences of Louisiana, will feature live painting, artist popups, a DJ and food truck.

Urban South Brewery will host this event from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, and they will donate a portion of every pint sold to the nonprofit. The art pieces created will be auctioned off at YALA’s 10th Annual Dancing For The Arts fundraising gala, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1. Proceeds from both events will support YALA’s afterschool and early learning arts in education programs.

Student artists include Falynn Adams, Dontay Allen, Brenda Becerra-Navarrete, and Jamari Ross. The featured professional artists will be Kara Crowley, Brandan “BMIKE” Odums, Sheila Phipps, Roan Smith.

YALA Art Live is free and open to the public. Join YALA for an afternoon of community, empowerment, fundraising, and culture. For more information about the event and organization, visit ya4la.org.

About Young Audiences

Young Audiences of Louisiana’s mission is to inspire, empower, and unite children and communities through education, arts, and culture. YALA is the leading provider of arts education and integration programs in the state of Louisiana. Through 50 years of experience Young Audiences has evolved to serve the ever-changing needs of students, educators, and administrators in our state. Join us, along with our national, state, and local partners in bringing quality arts programs to every student across the great state of Louisiana.