Juvenile injured in triple shooting

Three people were shot in Central City on Sunday, the New Orleans Police Department reported. At least one of the victims is a juvenile, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Emergency medical technicians were still on the scene in the 2500 block of Second Street when police released the information at about 8 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for more details on this breaking story.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.