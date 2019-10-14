Juvenile critically injured in shooting

A boy was shot Sunday evening, Oct. 13, while walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The juvenile heard about 15 shots fired as he was walking on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Running to escape the bullets, he turned onto Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way and felt a burning sensation in one of his feet. He was taken to an emergency room via EMS.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.