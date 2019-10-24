Jazz Half Marathon to hit Uptown streets Saturday morning

The Jazz Half Marathon and 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 a.m.

The Central City, Lower Garden District, Garden District, Milan, Touro, Uptown, Audubon, CBD and Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods will be affected.

Traffic will be restricted along the route below until the last participant passes and course materials are removed. The city will track the beginning and end of the half marathon as it progresses along the route in real time at routewise.nola.gov.

Roads along the route are expected to reopen within the following timeframe:

8 a.m. All of Poydras Street will be open in both directions

10 a.m. St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions from S. Carrollton to Jefferson avenues.

10:36 a.m. St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions from S. Carrollton to Jackson avenues.

10:54 a.m. All of St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions.

See the route below:

START: Camp & N. Maestri streets

Proceed down Camp Street

Left on Poydras Street

U-Turn at Broad Street overpass

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Left onto Audubon Park jogging path

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Right on Higgins Street

Left on Camp Street

END: Camp & S. Maestri streets

For more information on the marathon, a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital, view the race website: jazzhalf.com.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.