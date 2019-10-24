Jazz Half Marathon to hit Uptown streets Saturday morning

The Jazz Half Marathon and 5K is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The Central City, Lower Garden District, Garden District, Milan, Touro, Uptown, Audubon, CBD and Tulane-Gravier neighborhoods will be affected.
Traffic will be restricted along the route below until the last participant passes and course materials are removed. The city will track the beginning and end of the half marathon as it progresses along the route in real time at routewise.nola.gov.
Roads along the route are expected to reopen within the following timeframe:
8 a.m. All of Poydras Street will be open in both directions
10 a.m. St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions from S. Carrollton to Jefferson avenues.
10:36 a.m. St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions from S. Carrollton to Jackson avenues.
10:54 a.m. All of St. Charles Avenue will be open in both directions.
See the route below:
START: Camp & N. Maestri streets
Proceed down Camp Street
Left on Poydras Street
U-Turn at Broad Street overpass
Right on St. Charles Avenue
Left onto Audubon Park jogging path
Right on St. Charles Avenue
Right on Higgins Street
Left on Camp Street
END: Camp & S. Maestri streets
For more information on the marathon, a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital, view the race website: jazzhalf.com.
RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.