If you just started paying attention, here’s what you need to know before voting on Saturday

The local races for Uptown residents on Saturday’s ballot include, for the first time in many years, highly competitive races for the House of Representatives.

In House District 91, Rep. Walt Leger III, was first elected in 2007 and is prevented from running again by term limits. Four Democrats — Carling Dinkler, Mandie Landry, Robert McKnight and Pepper Bowen Roussel — are vying for his seat.

Term-limited District 98 state Rep. Neil Abramson, has also been in office since 2007. Seven candidates are seeking his seat: Evan Bergeron, Max Hayden Chiz, Aimee Adatto Freeman, Marion Freistadt,Ravi Sangisetty, Kea Sherman and Carlos Zervigon.

Uptown Messenger has a series of candidate forums that introduced voters to this raft of candidates. See below for links to the videos.

District 91 and 98 forums, moderated by Reps. Leger and Abramson

District 91 forum

District 98 forum

District 98 candidates answer Carrollton Area Network’s questions

It’s not only the House and the gubernatorial races on the ballot. You can view a sample ballot here before heading to your polling place on Saturday. (If you’re not sure where that is, the same link will help you find it.)

The primaries for the top statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner — are all held on Saturday.

There are also four constitutional amendments. It’s always best not to wait until you get into the voting booth to read and decide on amendments. See here for the full texts of the proposals on Saturday’s ballot.