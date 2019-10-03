Gunman in blonde wig robs Prytania Street store

A man in a blonde wig entered a Prytania Street store early Thursday, pulled out a gun and took money from the safe, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, the man entered the store in the 4900 block of Prytania Street and produced a gun, demanding that the 28-year-old female employee open the safe.

She complied, and the gunman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black hat over a blonde wig, a black jacket and blue jeans.

In June, an early-morning shootout with two men robbing the 24-hour CVS drugstore at 4901 Prytania left a police officer injured.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.