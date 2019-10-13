Drug raid in Leonidas nets three arrests

The NOPD arrested three suspects on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in multiple narcotics and firearms violations. The arrests occurred in the 8700 block of Green Street.

Following up on a Crimestoppers tip, Second District Task Force officers initiated surveillance on the location in the Leonidas neighborhood.

Following surveillance and a subsequent investigation, officers obtained a search warrant. The search of the location resulted in the arrest of three 25-year-old men: Edwin Hilton, Shedrick Colbert and Sheldon Colbert.

The three face charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and crack cocaine, and illegal possession of firearm while in the presence of controlled dangerous substance. Hilton also faces illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sheriff’s Office records show Hilton pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges including the sale and distribution of drugs and resisting an officer.

On Sunday, Hilton remained in Orleans Justice Center on $22,000 bond, and Shedrick Colbert was jailed on $9,500 bond.