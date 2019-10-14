Driver attacked, knocked unconscious before carjacking at I-10 Carrollton exit

A driver knocked unconscious by his passengers woke up on Interstate 10 to find his car gone, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 46-year-old man had two women and another man in his car on I-10 East on Sunday, Oct. 13, around 9 p.m. The police report states he does not know the identity of his passengers.

As they reached the South Carrollton exit, the two women physically attacked the driver until they knocked him out. When he regained consciousness, he was on the I-10 and his vehicle was gone. He then found his way to a nearby business to call the police.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Third District station at 504-658-6030 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.