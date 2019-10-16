Coast Roast Coffee opening Friday on Magazine

Coast Roast Coffee Shops is opening a new, stand-alone location Uptown on Magazine Street. The shop is ready for a Friday, Oct. 18, opening, owner Kevin Pedeaux said.

The Coast Roast brand has been served for the past decade in businesses around town, and from its coffee shops in two of the city’s markets.

To help celebrate Friday’s opening, Honduran farmers who supply coffee beans to Coast Roast will viwi5 the shop from 5 to 8 p.m.. “They will be giving away bags of coffee for free till they’re gone,” Pedeaux said.

The new Coast Roast at 3618 Magazine St. is in an area that was previously void of a neighborhood coffee shop, Pedeaux said.

Situated on the river side of Magazine Street, Coast Roast provides convenience for Uptown residents who pick up coffee on their drive downtown, he noted. The location is also dog friendly as it features an outdoor seating area.

The coffee shop has moved into a Victorian camelback double that is zoned for mixed use, city records show, and renovated with a commercial area in the front and apartments in the rear.

The commercial section of the building was last occupied by Uptown Charm spa, which relocated to Maple Street in November 2018, according to an Uptown Charm employee.

Pedeaux has two other shops operating in New Orleans. His St. Roch Market location, going on its fifth year, was one of the original vendors in the market. He also opened a Coast Roast in the Auction House Market in the Warehouse District.

Coast Roast traces its roots back nearly 20 years to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, where it still has coffee shops in Gulfport and Long Beach.

Pedeaux also hosts a YouTube series called “Coffee With Kevin.” Recorded from his coffee shops, Pedeaux interviews a variety of people, anyone he finds interesting, over a cup of coffee.

Coast Roast Coffee is a New Orleans based company that, in addition to operating coffee shops, roasts coffee in Long Beach, Mississippi, and supplies coffee to coffee shops and restaurants throughout the greater New Orleans area and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Magazine Street shop will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.