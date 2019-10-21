Camera catches package theft on Milan

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a theft in the 2400 block of Milan Street.

The reporting person told police that on Oct. 18 around 2:40 p.m., a man wearing a black hat, yellow shirt and lanyard around his neck was observed on surveillance video removing a package from the victim’s porch. The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward Freret Street.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should notify Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.