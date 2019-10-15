Boil water advisory still in place as S&WB continues testing

The precautionary boil water advisory is still effect Tuesday morning for the Uptown area.

It’s the second advisory issued since a 111-year-old water main broke at the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets on Saturday. The first was lifted Monday morning only be reinstated a few hours later.



Monday’s renewed advisory was the seventh so far this year in Orleans Parish and the third for Uptown, officials said.

On Twitter, the S&WB stated: “We’ve been seeing residents ask about the safety of the water before the second boil water advisory was issued. Bacteriological tests showed that pressure drop that took place Saturday afternoon had no effect on water quality. So yes, the water was always safe to use and consume.”

As of Tuesday, the S&WB, in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, is testing water quality samples, which may take up to 24 hours to achieve results, according to the S&WB.

A 48-inch diameter water main broke on Satuday, Oct. 12, near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi in the areas bounded by Carrollton Avenue, Interstate 10, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Calliope Street and the Mississippi River.

As crews were returning water to the isolated area by opening the valves, water rushed in, but the pressure dropped again. This is likely because valves were opened too fast and too much.

“We quickly closed the valves when we saw the pressure drop, but it was too late to avoid another boil water advisory,” the S&WB states in a press release. “Water pressure has stabilized, allowing the water quality testing to commence.”

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

Boiling water: Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

You can review general and state recommendations for managing a boil water advisory at http://ready.nola.gov/plan/ boil-water/