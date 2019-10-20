Armed robbery reported Saturday night on Carrollton and Earhart

A man was robbed Saturday night on Carrollton Avenue in the Hollygrove area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The 48-year-old male victim was in the 3100 block of South Carrollton, near Earhart Boulevard, at about 11:20 p.m. when he was approached by a man and woman, police said. After the woman grabbed the wallet out of his pocket, the man implied he had a weapon. The two took his belongings and fled.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.