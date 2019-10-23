Armed carjacking reported on Uptown street

An armed carjacking occurred Uptown on Tuesday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, was in her car at Baronne and Dufossat streets just before 7 p.m. wen she was approached by a man holding a gun. He demanded that she get out of the car and turn over her keys, and she complied.

The gunman fled in the victim’s vehicle, followed by a red sedan.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.