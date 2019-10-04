Armed carjacking reported in Central City

A driver stopped at traffic sign in Central City had his car stolen out from under him Thursday by an armed carjacker, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 42-year-old man was driving in the 2600 block of Josephine Street, near the Mahalia Jackson Elementary School, at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, when he was approached by a man holding a gun and demanding his vehicle, the police report states.

The victim turned over the car after a brief struggle. The carjacker fled toward downtown on South Claiborne Avenue.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.