The iconic Times-Picayune tower came tumbling down Sunday night, but not without a fight, NOLA.com reported.

It took 45 hours to topple the sturdy clocktower, long a landmark for drivers on the Pontchartrain Expressway and the Broad Street overpass. It’s the last segment of 1960s-era newspaper building to be demolished to make way for a Drive Shack to be built in its place.